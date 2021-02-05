Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Insider Sells $1,183,514.22 in Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) insider Laurence Stein sold 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $1,183,514.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,747,964.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laurence Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Laurence Stein sold 4,346 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $1,232,004.08.

NYSEARCA FRLG opened at $254.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.16. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $254.79.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.