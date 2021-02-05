Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LGGNY. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.