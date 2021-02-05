Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $32.62 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

