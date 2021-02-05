Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQU) Shares Gap Up to $19.55

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $22.01. Leisure Acquisition shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

About Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQU)

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

