Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Baader Bank raised Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LNZNF stock opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $135.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets botanic cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other segments. It offers fibers for apparel; home and interiors, such as bed linens, mattresses, and towels; a range of industrial applications, such as automotive interiors, engineered products, footwear, work and protective wear, and agriculture and packaging products; nonwovens for hygiene and daily care products; and pulp and wood products, as well as biorefinery and co-products consisting of sodium sulfate, acetic acid, furfural, magnesium lignin sulfonate, soda, and xylose under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

