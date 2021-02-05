Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 859,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,614,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

About Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

