Liberum Capital Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Hold

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anglo American from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.