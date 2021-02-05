LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.87-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.02 million.

LFVN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,063. The firm has a market cap of $132.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.