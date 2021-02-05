Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.15-6.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.15 EPS.

LGND opened at $180.12 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -181.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

