Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Issues Earnings Results

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS updated its Q4 2021

LSPD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.02. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of -89.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

