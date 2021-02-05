Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.70.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.89. 6,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.60. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

