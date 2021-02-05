Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.19

Shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $208.19 and traded as high as $210.70. Linde plc (LIN.F) shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 1,026,577 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde plc (LIN.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €232.37 ($273.37).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is €211.86 and its 200-day moving average is €208.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12.

Linde plc (LIN.F) Company Profile (ETR:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.