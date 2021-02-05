Lithia Motors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $19.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

LAD stock opened at $358.23 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $365.33. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.59 and a 200 day moving average of $268.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.42.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

