Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares Down 21.3%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares were down 21.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 19,567,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 9,078,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $521.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter.

About Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

