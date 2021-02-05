Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

LMT stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

