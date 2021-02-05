Longevity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LOACU) Trading 8.2% Higher

Longevity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LOACU)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.26. 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.

Longevity Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOACU)

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Longevity Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

