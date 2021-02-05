Loop Capital Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $310.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Spotify Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cfra upgraded Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $271.56.

NYSE SPOT traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,446. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $370.95. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.11.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

