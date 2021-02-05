Loopring (LRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $92.60 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $692.13 million and approximately $92.60 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.50 or 0.01269201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00056433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.76 or 0.06107670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,440,493 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

