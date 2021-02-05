Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Insider Sells $468,167.04 in Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RIDE opened at $27.41 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

