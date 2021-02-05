Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) President Phil Richard Schmidt Sells 211,512 Shares of Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $5,336,447.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,251.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phil Richard Schmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Phil Richard Schmidt sold 51,900 shares of Lordstown Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,053,051.00.

RIDE stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

