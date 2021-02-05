Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Chuan D. Vo Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,075.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $27.41 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

