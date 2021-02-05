Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

LL opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $854.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 179,520 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

