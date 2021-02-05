Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumentum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lumentum’s FY2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $89.55 on Thursday. Lumentum has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,910 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after acquiring an additional 843,736 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,155,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,114,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 416,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $28,407,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

