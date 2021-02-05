Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.31-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.36 million.Lumentum also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.31-1.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.82.

LITE stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,910. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

