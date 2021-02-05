M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Issues Earnings Results

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.11.

MHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

