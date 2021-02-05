Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.66 Million

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Machine Xchange Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Machine Xchange Coin has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar. Machine Xchange Coin has a market cap of $30.66 million and $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Machine Xchange Coin Profile

Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 tokens. Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Machine Xchange Coin is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Machine Xchange Coin is medium.com/mxcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Machine Xchange Coin

