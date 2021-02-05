Macquarie Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $395.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective upped by Macquarie from $387.00 to $395.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $266.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $722.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

