Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 314,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

