Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.75-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.55 EPS.

NYSE:MMP opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.21.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

