Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Lowered to $47.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MMP. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after acquiring an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.