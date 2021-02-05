Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $61.50 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.59.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.39. 31,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,591. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.