MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. MagnaChip Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MagnaChip Semiconductor.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MX opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $648.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.