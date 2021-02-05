Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MYTAY stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $553.26 million for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság in a report on Friday, November 27th.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.