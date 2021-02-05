Maincoin (MNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Maincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $4,953.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $533.35 or 0.01401528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.27 or 0.07555528 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00059049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006430 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00040493 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020668 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.