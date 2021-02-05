Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-$1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $595-$625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.93 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,107. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $132.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.92.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

