Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MFI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) alerts:

MFI stock opened at C$25.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.69.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.