Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC) Shares Gap Down to $5.05

Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $4.45. Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 4,992,137 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 million and a PE ratio of -49.00.

Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) Company Profile (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

