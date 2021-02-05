MarineMax’s (HZO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HZO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.