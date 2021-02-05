Mark Gerard O’dea Sells 50,000 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$78,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,345,608.64.

LGD opened at C$1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.89. The company has a market cap of C$423.47 million and a P/E ratio of 62.31. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LGD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) from C$2.90 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pi Financial set a C$2.80 target price on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

