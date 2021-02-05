Mark Hardwick Foster Purchases 10,000 Shares of Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) Stock

Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) insider Mark Hardwick Foster bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £6,100 ($7,969.69).

LON:VNET opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.68. The company has a market capitalization of £18.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88. Vianet Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) alerts:

Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment vending machine market, as well as contactless payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.