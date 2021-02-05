Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

