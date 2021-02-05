Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

