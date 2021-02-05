Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.78 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after buying an additional 2,949,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,984,000 after buying an additional 778,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 717,757 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 46.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 317,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 37.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 260,695 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

