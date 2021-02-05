Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Increased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,551,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 184,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

