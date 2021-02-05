Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 14,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $998,428.68. Insiders have sold a total of 220,588 shares of company stock worth $16,294,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.