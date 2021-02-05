Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,821,000 after acquiring an additional 354,747 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,160,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. 4,308,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

