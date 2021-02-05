Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.37. The stock had a trading volume of 37,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

