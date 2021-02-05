Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $576,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,956. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $67.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47.

