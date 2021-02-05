Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 355 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 322,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Zoetis by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,207. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

