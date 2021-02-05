Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 2,460 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,437 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,897,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Ross Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.15. 9,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

